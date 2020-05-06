Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa Bryant's daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri made sure their mom's 38th birthday was extra special, so the trio got together and ordered a stunning display of flowers. Vanessa posted a pic on Instagram of her with her girls in front of the loving gift and captioned, "#cincodemayo #tacotuesday #micumpleaños thx to my girls for ordering these flowers and piñatas for mama." In addition to her gorgeous flowers from her daughters, Vanessa received stunning bouquets from Ciara, Kris Jenner, Khloé and Kim Kardashian, and more.

