Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka & Capri Sport Lakers Jerseys To Honor Dad Kobe: 'Lil' Mambacitas'

CLIP04/15/21
The late Kobe Bryant's daughters will always be his No. 1 fans. Vanessa Bryant recently snapped photos of her youngest girls, 4-year-old Bianka and 1-year-old Capri, sporting their very own Lakers jerseys. Bianka repped Kobe's original No. 8, while Capri wore 24, the number her dad switched to for the final decade of his basketball career. Vanessa captioned the photos, "Lil' Mambacitas, Bianka & Capri," with purple and gold hearts.

