Vanessa Bryant’s little girls are ready for the spotlight! The proud mom showed off 1-year-old Capri’s killer moves in a pair of adorable TikTok videos on Friday and the youngster’s big sister, Bianka, couldn’t help but join in the fun! Bianka proved once again that she loves taking center stage, making a funny cameo alongside a beaming Capri and Vanessa in another cute clip. Vanessa raved about the pair’s infectious energy and noted that Bianka inherited late dad Kobe Bryant’s confidence.

