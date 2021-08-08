Gianna Bryant's family is keeping her memory close on the trip of a lifetime. Vanessa Bryant has been enjoying an incredible European vacation with daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri in recent weeks, and at least one stop has been especially meaningful. Vanessa honored Gianna with a throwback photo from their time in Capri, Italy years ago, showing a young Natalia and her late sister smiling together on a bench. Bianka and Capri recreated the special moment, posing together in the exact same spot while sporting matching smiles and lemon-patterned dresses.

