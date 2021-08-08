Main Content

Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Bianka And Capri Honor Late Sister Gianna In Recreated Vacation Photo

CLIP08/08/21

Gianna Bryant's family is keeping her memory close on the trip of a lifetime. Vanessa Bryant has been enjoying an incredible European vacation with daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri in recent weeks, and at least one stop has been especially meaningful. Vanessa honored Gianna with a throwback photo from their time in Capri, Italy years ago, showing a young Natalia and her late sister smiling together on a bench. Bianka and Capri recreated the special moment, posing together in the exact same spot while sporting matching smiles and lemon-patterned dresses.

Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Kobe Bryant, kobe bryant death, vanessa bryant kobe
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.