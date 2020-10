Also available on the nbc app

Bianka Bella is Vanessa Bryant's little princess! The 3-year-old cutie had some "Frozen" fun with WNBA star Candace Parker. The two hung out in a snowy playhouse inspired by the Disney franchise, and Bianka hilariously trapped her in! Vanessa was there to capture the fun, and wrote, "Bianka was not letting @candaceparker get out of the Arendelle."

