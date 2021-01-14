Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia is narrowing down her college search, but momma Vanessa is hoping that she chooses a school closer to home. The proud mom shared her 17-year-old decided not to apply early decision to all over her top 5 schools, one of them being, New York University. “So cute. NYU is one of her top schools. I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. #CaliGirlForever,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Natalia wearing an NYU sweatshirt. Vanessa might get her wish, because shortly after her first post, the mom of three, posted an additional photo of Natalia wearing a University Of Southern California sweatshirt, sporting a big smile. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna along with seven other people tragically died in a helicopter crash in January.

Appearing: