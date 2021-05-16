Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant stepped up to accept a milestone achievement for her late husband. The 39-year-old delivered an emotional speech on Kobe Bryant’s behalf at his posthumous induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Vanessa was comforted by presenter and longtime friend Michael Jordan ahead of her remarks, and she acknowledged how much Kobe and their daughter, Gianna, would have loved to be there on such an important occasion. “You did it. You're in the hall of fame now. You're a true champ. You're not just an MVP. You're an all-time great. I'm so proud of you. I love you forever and always, Kobe Bean Bryant,” she said in part.

