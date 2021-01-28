Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant took her kids Natalia, Bianka and Capri on a snowy vacation. Their trip coincided with the one-year anniversary of Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s deaths. The two tragically perished last January in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. that also claimed the lives of seven others. Vanessa reflected in multiple posts about how much she wishes her late husband and daughter couple be with them. She also shared a ton of videos of her family as they hit the slopes, remaining positive. Her daughter Bianka even tried out skiing

