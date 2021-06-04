Main Content

Vanessa Bryant Surprises Kobe's Sister Sharia With Brand-New Tesla: See Her Emotional Reaction!

CLIP06/03/21
Vanessa Bryant just gave her sister-in-law the surprise of a lifetime! The wife of the late Kobe Bryant treated his older sister Sharia to a brand-new Tesla. Sharia was visibly emotional when she saw the white car with the big red bow, and Vanessa wiped a tear from her loved one's eye. "Surprise @shariawash! We love you!!! Tesla Tunnel, here she comes!!" Vanessa captioned an Instagram of the sweet moment.

