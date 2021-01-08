Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant shared a touching video of her late husband Kobe Bryant on Instagram. In the clip, he talks about happiness and his thoughts on love. The tribute comes just weeks ahead of the one-year anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. that claimed the life of the NBA legend, as well as his and Vanessa’s daughter Gianna and seven other people on board.

Appearing: