Vanessa Bryant just made her first public acknowledgment of the tragic loss of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna. The NBA legend and his 13-year-old were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, while on their way to a youth basketball tournament. Three days after the crash, Vanessa swapped out her previous profile photo for a touching photo of Kobe and Gigi. The pic was taken at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game, which was his last.

