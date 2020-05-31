Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, is urging people to create the change they want to see in the wake of violent protests happening after the tragic death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis while in police custody. The mother of four took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of her late husband wearing a black-and-white "I can't breathe" t-shirt from 6 years ago. "My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again #icantbreathe," she wrote.

