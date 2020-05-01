Also available on the NBC app

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gianna Bryant would have turned 14 on May 1 had she not tragically passed away in a helicopter crash alongside her father in late January. Gigi’s mother Vanessa posted a heartbreaking tribute to her daughter on Instagram, writing “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever.” Today, we look back at Gianna’s life in photos and honor the young woman who surely would have followed in her father’s legendary footsteps.

