Vanessa Bryant is feeling the love on her birthday. She shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram on Tuesday, celebrating her 38th birthday, of a picture of what appears to be her hand clutching an envelope and wrote, "Yesterday I found an envelope labeled to: The love of my life. From, Tu Papi," she captioned the snapshot. "I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today. Missing the love of my life and my sweet little mamacita- my fellow taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together."

