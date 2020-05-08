Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant is taking legal action over multiple unauthorized photos taken at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, daughter and seven others. According to People, Vanessa filed a legal claim seeking damages for emotional distress and mental anguish on May 8, more than two months after the Los Angeles Times first reported that L.A. County Sheriff's Department deputies had taken horrific pictures at the scene of the crash and shared them with others. In the filing, Vanessa's legal team reportedly asserted that her distress was worsened by the department's "mishandling of this egregious misconduct."

