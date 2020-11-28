Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant is honoring a special milestone in her and late husband Kobe Bryant's love story. The 38-year-old reflected on how she and the NBA icon fell for each other immediately, revealing in a heartfelt Instagram post on the 21st anniversary of the day they met that it was "love at first sight" for both of them. Vanessa marked the date in her caption, writing "11/27/99" alongside a red heart emoji and a #21 hashtag, accompanying the tribute with a loving throwback photo of her and Kobe cuddling up at Disneyland.

