Vanessa Bryant Reveals Why Daughter Natalia Missed Kobe's NBA Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

Vanessa Bryant made sure her daughter Natalia got to have a special high school experience she never had – even if that meant missing her late dad Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame induction. In an Instagram post, the loving mom revealed that her 18-year-old was absent at the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony because the big night coincided with her senior prom. "Natalia’s experienced so much loss, I couldn’t let her miss out on her once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go to her senior prom," Vanessa wrote in part, explaining that she didn't go to her own prom because Kobe had a playoff game that night.

