Vanessa Bryant's late husband and daughter will always be with her. The 38-year-old gave fans an up-close look at her newest tattoo on Tuesday, showing off a permanent tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant that also honors Vanessa's three other girls with the NBA icon. The ink features the names of not only Kobe and 13-year-old budding basketball star Gigi, but also Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri's, keeping the Bryant family together forever.

