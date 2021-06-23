Main Content

Vanessa Bryant Reaches Settlement In Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company, Pilot In Kobe Crash

Vanessa Bryant has reached a settlement in her wrongful death lawsuit, nearly 17 months after the helicopter crash killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. According to legal documents filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Central District of California, which were obtained by Access Hollywood, Vanessa, her daughters and the family members of the other victims settled the suit with Island Express Helicopters and the estate of the late Ara Zobayan, the helicopter's pilot. The terms of the settlement have not been revealed.

