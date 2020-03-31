Also available on the NBC app

Kobe Bryant's legacy continues to live on through his work. The late NBA star's new book "The Wizenard Series: Season One" has been released two months after his tragic death in a helicopter crash. Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to promote the sequel in her husband's fictional series that was inspired by his love for basketball. "Welcome back to Dren!" she posted. "We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season." Kobe took his first leap into the literary world in 2019 with his debut young adult fantasy novel titled "The Wizenard Series: Training Camp."

