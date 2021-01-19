Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant is showering her eldest daughter with all of the birthday love on her special day! The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share some sweet tributes about Natalia on her 18th birthday, including thanking her for helping take care of her younger siblings after Kobe and Gianna Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash along with seven others nearly one year ago. "Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are. You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives," Vanessa wrote.

