Vanessa Bryant is reminiscing on her late husband Kobe Bryant's love for their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. On March 26, the two-month anniversary of the father-daughter duo's tragic deaths, Vanessa shared a fan compilation video of some of their best moments, which featured footage of Kobe discussing Gigi's basketball journey at a 2019 press conference. "She's extremely competitive, very fiery and backs down from no challenge," he said of her basketball prowess, adding that Gigi was "even more competitive" than him. Vanessa captioned the Instagram post with two broken heart emojis.

