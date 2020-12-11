Also available on the nbc app

TIME Magazine revealed its person of the year and Vanessa Bryant joined the broadcast to introduce the In Memoriam segment, which remembered the lives lost in 2020, including her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna Bryant. Acclaimed celloist Yoyo Ma performed “Over The Rainbow” as the touching segment played out, remembering stars like Chadwick Boseman, Alex Trebek and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Vanessa’s daughter and husband tragically died in a helicopter crash in January along with seven other people.

