Vanessa Bryant is paying tribute to her late daughter Gianna Bryant in a special way. The 38-year-old got some new ink that reads, “Mambacita” her nickname for her daughter – which is derived from Kobe Bryant’s “Black Mamba” nickname. Vanessa shared a bunch of videos and photos detailing the tattoo process on her Instagram. She also shared several videos of her eldest daughter Natalia getting tattooed as well.

