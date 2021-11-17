Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Vanessa Bryant Ordered By Judge To Turn Over Therapy Records In Kobe Bryant Crash

CLIP11/16/21
Also available on the nbc app

A judge has ordered Vanessa Bryant to turn over her therapy records in the latest development in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County. On Monday, a judge ruled that the 39-year-old and her therapist must submit her mental health records spanning from Jan. 1, 2017, to now on or before Nov. 29 according to a filing obtained by Access Hollywood. Attorneys for LA County say these records are central to fighting her lawsuit which alleges emotional distress caused by leaked photos of the January 2020 crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Appearing:
Tags: Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant, LA County, Kobe Bryant Crash Lawsuit
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.