A judge has ordered Vanessa Bryant to turn over her therapy records in the latest development in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County. On Monday, a judge ruled that the 39-year-old and her therapist must submit her mental health records spanning from Jan. 1, 2017, to now on or before Nov. 29 according to a filing obtained by Access Hollywood. Attorneys for LA County say these records are central to fighting her lawsuit which alleges emotional distress caused by leaked photos of the January 2020 crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

