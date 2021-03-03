Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant is opening up about how she’s doing more than a year after her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash along with seven other people. Speaking to People for their “Women Changing The World” issue, the 38-year-old admitted that it’s still really hard for her at times. “The pain is unimaginable (but) you just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again,” she told the publication.

