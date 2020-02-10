Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa Bryant shares a deeply personal message about the devasting loss she is feeling two weeks after the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on January 26 en route to a basketball game at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy. Vanessa said her brain "refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time."

