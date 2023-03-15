Main Content

Vanessa Bryant, Natalia, Bianka & Capri Bryant Honor Kobe Bryant At Handprint Unveiling Ceremony

CLIP03/15/23

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters are honoring the late Kobe Bryant during an emotional ceremony unveiling his handprints at the iconic Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Calif. On Wednesday, the late basketball legend’s hand and shoe prints were permanently placed in the forecourt of the venue. Vanessa, her 20-year-old daughter Natalia, six-year-old daughter Bianka and three-year-old daughter Capri all attended the unveiling, with the USC student giving a moving speech to her dad. "Dad, you're an icon, a legend, the storyteller, and most importantly, the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of," she said. "I'm honored to be here to represent you and our family, and we are extremely proud of you."

Tags: Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant, bianka bryant, capri bryant, Kobe Bryant, handprint ceremony, Hollywood, TCL Theater
