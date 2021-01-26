Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on the one-year anniversary of the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna, as well as seven other people, to share a heartfelt letter written by one of her late daughter’s best friends. In the caption the 38-year-old thanked the friend for the touching message and shared how much she misses her husband and daughter writing in part, “Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig. My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!”

