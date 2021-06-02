Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters took a walk on the wild side this Memorial Day! The foursome got up close with the wildlife during a family trip to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Capri and Bianka both seemed mesmerized by the animals, and their intent gaze at the animals reminded Vanessa of the absolute focus her late husband Kobe had on the court. She captioned the shot, "Game Faces- Daddy's twins."

