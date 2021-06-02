Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Vanessa Bryant Marvels At Daughters Bianka & Capri's 'Game Faces' At The Zoo: 'Daddy's Twins'

CLIP06/01/21
Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters took a walk on the wild side this Memorial Day! The foursome got up close with the wildlife during a family trip to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Capri and Bianka both seemed mesmerized by the animals, and their intent gaze at the animals reminded Vanessa of the absolute focus her late husband Kobe had on the court. She captioned the shot, "Game Faces- Daddy's twins."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Vanessa Bryant, bianka bryant, capri bryant, Natalia Bryant, Kobe Bryant, zoo, NBA, family, parenting, mom, celebrity
S2021 E01 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.