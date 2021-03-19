Also available on the nbc app

Back in March 2020, the Los Angeles Times exposed that multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies allegedly took and shared close-up photos at the crash site that contained images of the remains of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others. Yesterday, the names of the deputies accused were added to Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit against L.A. County. The legal document also shared the horrific details of how the deputies allegedly circulated the photos. Law and crime legal analyst Dina Doll helps Access Hollywood breaks down the lawsuit.

Appearing: