Vanessa Bryant celebrated a sweet milestone with her daughter Capri Bryant. The proud mom shared that her and late husband Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter has officially started potty training. “Proud of you Koko. 4 for 4 potty training,” she gushed alongside the Instagram story snap. It’s been a summer of milestones and fun for Vanessa and her three daughters. The sweet family has been spending their summer going on fun adventures including SeaWorld San Diego, Disneyland, and Knott's Berry Farm and also recently celebrated daughter, Natalia’s high school graduation.

