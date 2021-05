Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant has found a new way to keep her late daughter's legacy thriving. The proud mom unveiled her latest project, a "Mambacita" athleisure apparel line, in honor of Gianna. The line will drop on May 1 – which would have been Gigi's 15th birthday – with 100 percent of the proceeds going to their charitable non-profit, the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

