Vanessa Bryant is paying tribute to her beloved late daughter on a special occasion. The 38-year-old honored Gianna Bryant on what would have been her 15th birthday on May 1, posting a bittersweet throwback photo of the pair smiling together with Gigi’s arms wrapped around her proud mom. Vanessa added a heartfelt message to Gianna in her caption, letting her know just how deeply her absence is felt, writing, “Dear Gianna, Happy 15th Birthday! I love you! I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita!”

