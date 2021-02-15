Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant is keeping late husband Kobe Bryant close to her heart on Valentine's Day. The 38-year old celebrated the holiday this year with a romantic look at her and Kobe cuddling in their early years together, declaring that she'll love the NBA icon "now, forever and always." Vanessa also let fans know that she kept up a thoughtful V-day tradition Kobe liked to honor, showing off four stunning rose bouquets for each of their daughters, including the late Gianna. Vanessa explained on her Instagram story that Kobe would order the same arrangements for the girls, praising the athlete for setting the bar high as "the best girl dad."

