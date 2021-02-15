Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe & Gianna With Family Valentine's Day Tradition

CLIP02/14/21
Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant is keeping late husband Kobe Bryant close to her heart on Valentine's Day. The 38-year old celebrated the holiday this year with a romantic look at her and Kobe cuddling in their early years together, declaring that she'll love the NBA icon "now, forever and always." Vanessa also let fans know that she kept up a thoughtful V-day tradition Kobe liked to honor, showing off four stunning rose bouquets for each of their daughters, including the late Gianna. Vanessa explained on her Instagram story that Kobe would order the same arrangements for the girls, praising the athlete for setting the bar high as "the best girl dad."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Valentine's Day, valentine's day 2021, kobe bryant vanessa
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.