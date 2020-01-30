Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa Bryant has spoken out for the first time since the tragic death of husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna. The 37-year-old shared a lengthy and emotional Instagram statement on Wednesday, thanking the "millions of people" who have expressed support and love during such a "horrific time." Vanessa wrote that she and her three other daughters are "completely devastated," adding that there "aren't enough words to describe" their pain, but they take comfort in knowing Kobe and Gianna knew just how "deeply loved" they were.

