Gone, but never forgotten. Vanessa Bryant is feeling the love on her first Valentine's Day without husband Kobe Bryant. Vanessa remembered the late NBA icon with a romantic Instagram post on the holiday, less than three weeks after he and their daughter Gianna died alongside seven others in a helicopter crash. Vanessa shared a sweet throwback photo of her and Kobe with Lauryn Hill's "Tell Him" playing in the background, and penned a message to her longtime love and their second oldest child to let them know they'll always be in her heart.

