Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant is commemorating a bittersweet milestone. Kobe Bryant’s wife honored their 20-year wedding anniversary on Sunday with a touching throwback photo from the day they said “I do.” The then-newlyweds are sharing their first kiss as husband and wife in the romantic shot and Vanessa penned a simple but meaningful message to Kobe in her caption, writing, “Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years.”

Appearing: