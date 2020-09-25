Also available on the nbc app

The late Kobe Bryant teamed up with author Ivy Claire for the book "Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof," which tells the story of two kids from different walks of life who use sports and magic to overcome evil forces. The sports fantasy became a New York Times bestseller last year, and now it's inspired a sequel, "Epoca: The River of Sand." Ivy talked to All Access' Zuri Hall about how she finished the sequel after Kobe's tragic passing and how Kobe's wife Vanessa helped her complete it. "Vanessa was very active in the final draft of 'River of Sand' because, obviously, his legacy is more important to her and to her family than anybody else," Ivy said. "She was a really great person to collaborate with. She just wanted to make sure that the series ended in a way that did the most justice to his life and his legacy." "Epoca: The River of Sand" will be available Dec. 15.

