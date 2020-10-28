Also available on the nbc app

The Los Angeles Dodgers won The World Series title for the first time since 1988 last night, beating the Tampa Bay Rays. Celebrities like Vanessa Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rob Lowe and more took to social media to share their reactions to the baseball team’s big win. But one unexpected star admits that she became a Dodgers fan after their win, Helen Mirren shared a photo on Instagram wearing the team’s shirt, captioned with “Congrats Dodgers. I just watched you win World series You have made me a baseball fan. Brilliant exciting Series.”

