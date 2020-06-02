Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant is sharing images of tributes to Kobe and Gianna that have remained untouched amid the ongoing protests in Los Angeles, which were sparked after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd while in police custody. The mother of four shared a recording of a news broadcast that showed a mural of the late father-daughter duo untouched amid a burning street. One of the artists Vanessa featured on her story was Artoon, who spoke with Access Hollywood about what it meant to him that Vanessa appreciates his artwork.

