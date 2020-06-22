Also available on the NBC app

The Bryant family is finding joy in a furry new addition. Vanessa Bryant got oldest daughter Natalia a French Bulldog puppy named Bobby as they marked their first Father's Day without beloved husband and father Kobe Bryant. The mom of four announced the pup's arrival over the holiday weekend by sharing adorable snaps of the 17-year-old cuddling her four-legged friend. "Love seeing my girls smile," Vanessa gushed. "Meet Bobby. Aka Bobby Ganoush, Bobbyrooni, Bobbooshka. J/k he's named after Iceman from X-Men (blue eyes)… Plus, BB [3-year-old Bianka Bryant] said so."

Appearing: