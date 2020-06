Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa Bryant is sharing the new ink she got in honor of her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna for the first time. The 38-year-old revealed that she got messages from her husband and daughter tattooed on her neck and wrist all the way back in February. “I wanted by boo boo’s @kobebryant message transferred on me,” Vanessa wrote alongside video of herself getting inked.

