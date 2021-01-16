Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant is opening up about struggling with grief nearly a year after the death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna. The NBA legend's widow took to her Instagram Story on Jan. 15 to share an honest message about the challenges of living life in the wake of such a tragedy. "Let me be real – Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions. One day you're in the moment laughing, and the next day you don't feel like being alive,” she wrote. "I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss. Find your reason to live. I know it's hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them. Death is guaranteed, but living the rest of the day isn't. Find your reason."

