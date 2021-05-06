Main Content

Vanessa Bryant Gets 39th Birthday Tributes From Daughter Natalia, Ciara & More

Vanessa Bryant is feeling the love on her birthday! The famous mom turned 39 on May 5 and received lots of sweet shoutouts from her famous friends and family on social media. Her eldest daughter Natalia paid tribute to her on Instagram, sharing a selfie of the two of them together and writing, "Happy Birthday Mommy! I love you so so much!" Pal Cat McDonnell Gasol wrote in part in a post of her own, "You are an amazing mother, the greatest and most loyal friend, the most loving godmother, extremely thoughtful, beautiful, hilarious, smart and so strong (just to name a few). I love you so much."

