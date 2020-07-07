Also available on the NBC app

Vanessa Bryant rediscovered the iconic "Sex and the City" dress Kobe Bryant bought for her. The 38-year-old gave fans a personal look at the gown Sarah Jessica Parker wore at the end of the beloved HBO series, when her character, Carrie Bradshaw, reunited with Mr. Big in Paris. And now, it belongs to Vanessa. She reflected on her late husband's thoughtful present in a bittersweet Instagram post, telling followers that the NBA icon always knew exactly how to make her swoon – and still does, more than five months after his tragic death.

