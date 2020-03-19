Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant files to her and Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter Capri added onto the late NBA legend’s trust. According to court documents obtained by multiple outlets, she’s asking a judge to include their 9-month-old daughter in the trust. Capri wasn’t initially included because she was born after the last time it was officially amended in 2017. Multiple outlets reported that the trust has been amended multiple times ince it was created in 2003. In 2017 their daughter Bianka was included.

