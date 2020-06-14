Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant and her 17-year-old daughter Natalia have made their Instagram pages private for a heartbreaking reason. The mother-daughter duo shared moving messages to their fans on Instagram where they explained they blocked fan accounts because, “It’s been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe.” Many fans have continued to honor the late basketball player and his daughter on social media after their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

