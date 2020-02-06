Also available on the nbc app

Vanessa Bryant is sending her late daughter Gianna a message of love, and she isn't the only one. On Feb. 5, Gigi's school held a special jersey retirement ceremony in honor of the 13-year-old, who died suddenly in a helicopter crash with her NBA star father Kobe Bryant and seven others. Vanessa shared lots of videos and photos of the ceremony, which featured heartfelt speeches from Gigi’s teachers, coaches and classmates. “My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita,” Vanessa wrote alongside a photo from the event.

Appearing: