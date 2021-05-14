Main Content

Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Visit Kobe Bryant’s Basketball Hall Of Fame Exhibit: ‘Love You Always’

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her late husband on the eve of an important milestone. The 39-year-old paid a bittersweet tribute to Kobe Bryant ahead of his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, sharing a photo of herself posing next to an image of the NBA icon and revealing in her Instagram caption that their oldest daughter, Natalia, took the moving snap, writing, “Love you always” alongside a red heart emoji. Vanessa and Kobe’s two younger girls, Bianka and Capri, also joined Vanessa and Nataliia to tour his exhibit before its official opening, smiling alongside their for a pair of heartwarming pics while sporting outfits from Vanessa’s new Mambacita athleisure line, which she launched on what would have been daughter Gianna’s 15th birthday.

